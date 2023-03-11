KENNEWICK, Wash. –
UPDATE 6:31 P.M.
One person is dead following a motorcycle versus SUV crash on Gum Street in Kennewick, according to WSP's Trooper Chris Thorson.
According to Thorson, the roadway will continue to be partially blocked as officials investigate the case.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
A crash on E 1st Avenue and N Gum Street is impacting traffic in Kennewick.
According to a post by the Kennewick Police Department, southbound lanes are closed on Gum Street, and only one northbound lane is open on SR 397.
Traffic is being diverted at E 3rd Avenue and Gum Street while Washington State Patrol investigates.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes or slow down if they travel in that direction.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
