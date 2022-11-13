KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Following a fire at tri-Cities RV in Kennewick Saturday morning, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael shares one of the people taken to the hospital, a girl, died.
In a tweet, Chief Michael says, "Many of our firefighters are mothers and fathers. We cannot imagine the unbearable pain of losing a child. We are hoping and praying for the recovery of the other child involved."
Kennewick Fire Department has not yet complete its investigation on the cause of.
KFD believes the fire could have been an accident.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
