BREAKING: State Route is closed for a semi truck and trailer crash and rollover

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-  UPDATE 07:44 p.m. According to Washington State Department of Transportation, the road is now open. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

SR-240 is currently closed near milepost 36. 

The on-ramp from eastbound 240 to westbound I-182 is closed. The closure is due to an overturned semi truck 

The semi-truck is fully blocking the on-ramp. 

A detour is available through local Routes. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.