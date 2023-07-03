TRI-CITIES, Wash.- UPDATE 07:44 p.m. According to Washington State Department of Transportation, the road is now open.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SR-240 is currently closed near milepost 36.
The on-ramp from eastbound 240 to westbound I-182 is closed. The closure is due to an overturned semi truck
The semi-truck is fully blocking the on-ramp.
A detour is available through local Routes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
