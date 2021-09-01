UPDATE (12:03 PM): The earlier take cover has been lifted for most personnel in the 200 West Area due to no indication of radiation, contamination or chemicals above background levels where odors were reported this morning near the Reduction Oxidation (REDOX) facility.
Personnel in the immediate vicinity of the REDOX facility and the adjacent 222-S Laboratory will remain in a precautionary take cover while additional surveys are conducted. The 200 West Area is located near the center of the Hanford Site.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
HANFORD SITE, WA - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Richland Operations Office is currently monitoring an event that is occurring on the Hanford Site at the REDOX facility in the 200 West Area.
The Hanford website says two work crews near the REDOX facility smelled odors while doing work at the area. They reported the odors and a take cover was initiated.
As a precaution, 200 West personnel have been directed to go indoors, and access to the Hanford Site has been restricted. No actions are necessary for the public.
Crews have responded to the scene and are doing an analysis of what could have caused the odors. No radiation above background levels and no evidence of chemicals have been detected. The Rattlesnake Barricade has been closed.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.