traffic alert

TOPPENISH, Wash.-

UPDATE. MARCH 7. 11:35 a.m.

Washington State Patrol says around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, 47-year-old Lauro Barrios from Wapato was running in the road when he was hit by a car driving north near the intersection of US 97 and HW22. Barrios died on the way to the hospital. WSP says that his family has been notified.

UPDATE. MARCH 7. 9:15 a.m.

According to the Washington state Department of Transportation northbound lanes of US 97 are reopened for traffic after a crash temporarily closed the road.

MARCH 7. 7:30 a.m.

Northbound lanes of US 97 at Toppenish are currently closed due to a crash.

According to the Washington state Department of Transportation the crash and closure is at the SR 22 intersection and a detour is in place.

The details of the crash and if there were any injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.