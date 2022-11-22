PASCO, Wash. –
The pedestrian that was hit by a car near 20th and Nixon in Pasco on November, 22, has died from their injuries.
Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary has confirmed that 73-year-old Maria Larios Torres has died.
11-22-22
A pedestrian was injured during a hit-and-run today at around 7 p.m. off of 20th and Nixon Ave in Pasco, confirmed Sgt. Rigo Pruneda, Public Information Officer with the Pasco Police Department.
There is currently no suspect, but Sgt. Pruneda told us that they left southbound in a sedan.
According to Sgt. Pruneda, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
