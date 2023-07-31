YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 5:55 p.m. According to Nathan Craig, West Valley Fire Chief. Sagebrush heights evacuation has been downgraded to a Level 1.
All residents and business may return.
UPDATE 5:28 p.m. According to West Valley Fire Chief, Nathen Craig, The fire is now under control.
The fire is estimated to be 200 acres in size. No homes were damaged by the fire. A small playhouse was damaged.
According to Craig, the fire is being mopped up around homes. It is estimated that crews will be done within four hours.
The cause is currently unknown and under investigation.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
West Valley fire and Rescue are responding to a fire in Pine Hollow.
Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations have been issued for the Sagebrush Heights area to Slavin Road.
According to WVFR, external support has been requested.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
