WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m.
Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
AUGUST 30, 2022 11:06 a.m.
The Walla Walla Police Department confirmed that they removed a dead adult body from Jefferson Park on Monday, August, 29th.
Detectives are investigating this case.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
