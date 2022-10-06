PASCO, Wash. -
UPDATE: 10-7-22, 7:30 a.m.
According to the Pasco Police Department the pedestrian that was hit on Thursday night while crossing the street was at fault.
The male pedestrian was crossing the street on a red light. Police say he was also under the influence of alcohol.
The man was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
10-6-22
A 23-year-old man was hit by a car in front of Prestige Motors around Court Street and 26th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on October 6, according to Frankin County Commander Monty Huber.
The man has minor injuries to his knee and elbow, according to Huber. The collision is being investigated by the Pasco Police Department.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.