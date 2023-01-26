Richland, Wash.-
UPDATE: JANUARY 27 4:21 p.m.
The Richland Police Department believes it has identified everyone involved in the shooting on McMurray St, according to a press release from Lieutenant Damon Jansen.
The woman who was taken to the hospital with gunshots is still in critical condition. The man who left the home after her was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree burglary on January 27, according to RPD. Jansen also reports a third injured person was taken from the scene, a man who had not been shot. His injuries are unknown, but he was released from the hospital and is not considered a suspect.
RPD believes the home was targeted, not a random act of violence. Jansen says two more people have been identified in the investigation that RPD is actively looking to apprehend.
UPDATE: JANUARY 27 11:13 a.m.
According to Richland Police the investigation into the shooting that left one dead and two injured is "active and ongoing." Police reportedly do have "persons of interest" in the case.
UPDATE: 3:48 p.m.
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
When RPD was on scene, a man then exited the property in question, also with gunshots. Jansen said a third victim was found dead after officers searched the property.
The two surviving victims were taken to the hospital, according to Jansen. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
RPD is investigating to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Road closures are still in place, but Jansen reports the incident appears to be targeted, leaving no danger to the community. Nearby Jason Lee Elementary was placed under brief lockdown during police response that has since been lifted.
The suspect is expected to be armed and dangerous. RPD reports no threat to the community.
UPDATE: JANUARY 26, 2023 2 p.m.
According to Richland Police McMurray Street is currently closed between Wright and Mahan while investigators continue to process the scene of a shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded.
JANUARY 26, 2023 11:02 a.m.
Richland Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
RPD responded to the scene on the 1800 block of McMurray Street around 10:14 a.m. for reports of two gunshot wound victims in the street.
Officers found a third gunshot victim dead in a nearby home.
According to Richland Police the suspect reportedly came to the house and shot three people before leaving. Two other victims were transported to the hospital.
The suspect is currently not in custody and is considered "armed and dangerous."
Richland School District officials have confirmed that nearby schools are not currently under lockdowns. District staff are in communication with law enforcement and are monitoring the situation.
