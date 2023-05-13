KENNEWICK, Wash. -- More than 7, 800 residents and businesses in the areas of downtown and Southeast Kennewick experienced power outages for more than five hours.
UPDATE 7:22 p.m.:
According to Benton PUD, power is expected to return to all of its customers in the next hour to half hour after more than five hours without.
Officials said that crews have been slowly working to restore power to the community in batches since the outage began. Currently about 3,800 customers out of a reported 7,800 are without power.
A final update is expected to be released.
UPDATE 3:20 p.m.:
According to Benton PUD, the outage was caused by Bonneville Power Administration equipment affecting the transmission system. Officials should have an update soon.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 2:40 p.m.:
More than 900 residents in the areas of downtown and Southeast Kennewick are experiencing power outages.
According to Benton PUD, crews are responding and trying to find the cause of the outages.
Those affected can find more information on the Benton PUD outage center.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.