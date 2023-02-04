Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -- 

UPDATE 2:13 p.m.:

Power has been restored according to the Benton REA outage map.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA.

The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.