WEST RICHLAND, Wash. --
UPDATE 2:13 p.m.:
Power has been restored according to the Benton REA outage map.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA.
The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
