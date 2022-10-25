About 50 Franklin PUD customers are without power along the Pasco-Kahlotus highway. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-

UPDATE, 10-25-22.

The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour.

7:27 a.m.

The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power.

Franklin PUD crews are currently on scene and are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

