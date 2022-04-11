PROSSER, Wash. -
UPDATE 11:22 a.m. -
Power is back on in Prosser according to Benton PUD's outage map.
UPDATE 10:36 a.m. -
Power is restored in Benton City.
Prosser is still without power according to Benton PUD's outage map.
UPDATE: Thousands of people are now out of power in Prosser and Benton City.
Benton PUD is currently working to get power back to the cities.
WSDOT East says I-82 eastbound lanes near Prosser is closed because of a semi crash.
WSDOT East says SR 241 between Mabton and Prosser is closed for poor visibility.
WSDOT East says SR 221 between Prosser and Paterson is still closed.
WSDOT East says US 97 south of Toppenish is blocked due to a collision.
I-82/ near Prosser: Semi crash blocking the eastbound lanes.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 11, 2022
SR 241 between Mabton and Prosser is closed due to poor visibility.
SR 221 between of Prosser at Paterson remains closed.
US 97 southbound only, south of Toppenish is blocked due to a collision.
Washington Department of Transportation East says SR 221 is temporarily closed due to multiple spinouts and poor visibility.
The closure is between Prosser and Paterson.
Temporary Closure on SR 221 between Prosser to Paterson due to poor visibility and multiple spinouts. Estimated time of reopening is 8:45 a.m.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 11, 2022
Benton PUD is currently working to get power restored for hundreds of customers between Grandview and Richland.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
