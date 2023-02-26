KENNWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: FEB 27 5:00 AM
According to the Benton PUD all power has now been restored at the Ridge at Hanson Park.
UPDATE: FEB 26 6:21 PM
Power has now been restored to all but 103 customers at the Ridge at Hanson Park.
If you are not in the affected area and do NOT have power, contact Benton PUD directly by calling 1-888-582- 2176 or the SmartHub app.
ORIGINAL: FEB. 26 3:09 PM
Benton PUD crews are working on restoring power to the area of 10th Ave and Columbia Center Blvd.
In a Twitter post, Benton PUD shared a car hit a power pole, causing the power outage.
OUTAGE ALERT: Crews are responding to a car-hit pole accident near 10th Ave & Columbia Center Blvd. Crews need an outage to assess for damage and determine next steps. We don't know when power will be restored. For updates, visit https://t.co/Hvm2KNLUPR or the SmartHub app. pic.twitter.com/orVByFIvG2— Benton PUD (@BentonPUD) February 26, 2023
In order to know what the damages are, crews need to shut off power to the area.
For updates on power outages in the area, head to Benton PUD's website.
