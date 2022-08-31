KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE: 8/31/22 1:05 p.m.
Benton PUD crews have restored power to the Reata Road area in west Kennewick.
Benton PUD crews responded to the outage around 12 p.m. Wednesday. 908 customers were without power.
According to the PUD the outage was the result of farm equipment striking a power pole on Badger Canyon Road.
Anyone still experiencing lost power should contact the Benton PUD outage line at 1-888-582-2176.
12:15 p.m. 8/31/22
Benton PUD crews are responding to a power outage in West Kennewick near Reata Road.
Currently 908 customers are impacted by the outage.
There is currently no estimate for when power will be restored.
We reached out to the Benton PUD concerning the cause of the outage, but have not heard back yet.
