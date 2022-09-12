YAKIMA, Wash.-

UPDATE: 7:44 p.m.

Some assets of Lucian's search efforts are scaling back as the Yakima Police Department now asks the public to continue the search for the missing 4-year-old. Search crews from the U.S. Air Force, numerous counties, multiple fire departments and more have contributed, according to the press release from YPD.

At this point, over 15 search dogs, some ATVs, boats, kayaks, drones, underwater drones, a statewide alert, helicopter, Columbia Basin dive teams and more than 150 searchers have been utilized in the search. They've checked the park, nearby roads and businesses, in the water, on the river, through the trails and more, using GPS to be as thorough as possible, according to YPD.

YPD says the investigation does not currently suggest foul play. Detectives say Lucian left the playground alone, headed south and east. There are multiple bodies of water that way, but all have been checked.

"We are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location," said the press release.

The search and rescue team and state resources have been scaled back. YPD says this is consistent with search protocol in urban areas.

"We continue to assign personnel to this effort and sincerely pray for a positive outcome," said the release. "We ask that you continue to keep Lucian's family in your thoughts. This is an unimaginably painful situation."

Monday, Sept, 12th. 10:37 a.m.

The search continues for Lucian, a four year old who went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Saturday night.

Several agencies from across Washington have joined in the search efforts, including Kittitas County, the U.S. Air Force, Pierce County, Klickitat County. and the Moses Lake Fire Department.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) the river and pond at Sarg Hubbard Park have been searched and tracking dogs and a cadaver dog have been employed.

The U.S. Air Force has also provided drones to aid in the search.

The YCSO says a party was going on at the park from around 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. They are asking members of the public who may have taken photos or videos at the party to check the background to see if they perhaps caught an image of Lucian.

Anyone with any possible photos or videos of Lucian is asked to contact the YCSO at 509-574-2500.

According to the YCSO they are focusing their search south of Sarg Hubbard Park after reports of sightings of Lucian in that direction.

The YCSO is not currently asking for volunteers, but those wanting to help search can sign up at the mobile command post at Sarg Hubbard Park.

The official search party will look until 6 p.m. tonight, then leave a smaller force in the park overnight.