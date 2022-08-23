PENDLETON, Ore.-
UPDATE: 8/25/22 9 a.m.
The Forest Service released its final daily update on the Rattlesnake Ridge fire burning in the Walla Walla Ranger District this morning.
The fire is now 70% contained and crews continue to secure control lines and conduct mop-up activities, including finding and extinguishing hot spots.
Tuesday, August, 23rd, 2022
According to the Walla Walla Ranger District approximately 21 new fires have been detected across the Umatilla National Forest following the past few days of thunderstorms.
More smoke reports are expected as the weather remains hot and dry throughout the week.
The Walla Walla Ranger District experienced the most significant fire activity, with a fire breaking out along Rattlesnake Ridge.
The fire, burning 26 miles east of Pendleton, was reported on August, 22nd. It is burning in rugged terrain and timber, where access is limited and difficult. It is currently burning at 95 acres.
Aerial firefighting assets have been utilized the past two days and crews are working on containment lines. The fire is currently 30% contained.
Fire officials want to remind everyone that current fire danger is extremely HIGH and caution should be used when using public lands.
