KENNEWICK, WA – Benton County Treasurer, Ken Spencer, announced today that Benton County property taxes are still due on April 30, 2020.
If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19, the Treasurer encourages you to contact their office to determine your eligibility for a payment plan. Please contact their office at Treasurer@co.benton.wa.us or call 509-735-8505 by April 20, 2020. This must be done prior to the Tax Due Date of April 30, 2020.
The Treasurer’s Office hours due to the COVID-19 emergency are Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm by phone.