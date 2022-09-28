HANFORD, Wash.-
UPDATE. 8:30 a.m.
Hanford Patrol reports that route 4S and Canton Rd has been cleared following an accident early Wednesday morning.
As of 8:30 a.m. traffic has returned to normal on the roadway.
According to the Hanford Patrol, drivers heading to the Hanford area should expect traffic delays at the WYE barricade.
Hanford Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning on 4 South and Canton Avenue.
All traffic is being re-routed by Hanford Patrol to Route 2 at the WYE barricade. The back gate for entry to the WTP compound is open for those who need access.
