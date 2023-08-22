BENTON CITY, Wash.-UPDATE. AUGUST 22. 9:39 a.m. Whan Rd is now reopened for traffic north of Acord according to Benton County Fire Protection District 2.
The road was closed while a trash pile left in the roadway after a commercial vehicle fire was cleared.
8:19 a.m.
Whan Rd is closed north of Accord due to a trash pile in the road following a fire.
Benton City firefighters responded to a commercial vehicle fire and quickly put it out, however, the debris left in the road made the closure necessary.
Benton County Fire Protection District 2 will provide updates on when the roadway is clear.
