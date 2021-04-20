BENTON COUNTY, WA - What started as a criminal investigation against Sheriff Jerry Hatcher about 14 months ago, and following a November vote from the Washington Supreme Court, citing Hatcher with eight counts of illegal wrong-doing the sheriff is now listed on the infamous Brady List.
Since then organizers and citizens set out to get the required 14,000 signatures from Benton County voters in order to place the recall on a ballot.
The deadline for those signatures is May 3rd, but they can also be turned in before that date.
Kathlen Wierschke, President of the Committee to Recall Sheriff Hatcher sent us a statement reading in part:
"Our goal is to ensure that we meet the minimum signature requirement. Law enforcement across the state and country is coming under a lot of scrutiny.
Misdeeds by law enforcement personnel are being used to discredit the profession and to push for further restrictions and limits.
If we wish to help protect the integrity of the office of sheriff and preserve it as an elected position, we need to hold Sheriff Hatcher accountable for his misdeeds."
Wierscchke went on to thank the public for their support.
NBC Right Now also spoke with Benton County Auditor, Brenda Chilton, who says it’s the first time the county has seen anything like this in over 23 years.
"It’s very unusual, and that's for a reason-.. I mean there’s a very high threshold, that forth and statue for getting to this point, and that's… ya know, you shouldn’t easily be able to recall an elected official that was voted in by the people. So the requirement in the law to recall an elected official is very high, and with good reason," Chilton told NBC Right Now.
Meanwhile Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has repeatedly maintained his innocence and says the complaints against him are "completely unsubstantiated allegations”.
The date that those petition signatures are turned in and counted will determine if the recall will be on a special ballot election slated for late June, or part of the primaries which will take place in August.