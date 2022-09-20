KING COUNTY, Wash.-
UPDATE: 9/20/22 12:30 p.m.
The silver alert for John Ochoa issued in King County has been cancelled.
The Washington State Patrol, at the request of the King's County Sheriff's Office, has issued a Silver Alert for 76 year old John Ochoa.
Ochoa was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday. He was headed to work, but never arrived and he hasn't been seen from since.
He is 5'4" tall and weighs 155 pounds.
He was last seen searing blue jeans and a green and black jacket.
If seen please call 911.
