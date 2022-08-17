RICHLAND, Wash.-
UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.
Samuel Myers was located in good health in Richland and is receiving precautionary medical care.
He was spotted near a grocery store and a concerned citizen and her husband kept an eye on him until Richland Police arrived.
Earlier Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol had issued a Silver Alert for Myers.
Myers is 68 years old, is 5'11" and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Myers is a dementia patient and he walked away from his care facility around midnight on August, 17th.
If anyone has seen Myers, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.