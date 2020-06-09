HERMISTON,OR- One person injured after a car crash on the southbound lanes of Hwy 395 just south of Hermiston near Feedville Rd.
Umatilla County Fire District #1 said the accident happened in the early afternoon Tuesday.
Fire crews closed all southbound lanes on Hwy 395 for a few hours to investigate the accident. All lanes now reopened on Hwy 395 and on Feedville Rd. Life Flight was called in to help, but was canceled after the driver of one car was extricated from the car.
They were transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston.
We have not heard about the condition of the driver at this time.
Oregon State Department of Transportation is now taking over the investigation, but urge drivers to be cautious.
This is a developing story.