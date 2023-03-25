BENTON CITY, Wash. –
UPDATE 4:41 p.m.:
SR 225 has been reopened according to BCSO.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SR 225 is currently closed near the 1100 block of Horne Drive while Benton County firefighters respond to a home fire, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
BCSO said in a Facebook post that all house residents got out safely, and the firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
