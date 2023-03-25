SR 225 closed following a home fire in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. –

UPDATE 4:41 p.m.:

SR 225 has been reopened according to BCSO. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

SR 225 is currently closed near the 1100 block of Horne Drive while Benton County firefighters respond to a home fire, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. 

BCSO said in a Facebook post that all house residents got out safely, and the firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.