OTHELLO, Wash.-
UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds.
10-26-22
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision on State Route 24 at milepost 46, about 32 miles west of Othello.
According to the WSP traffic is blocked in both directions.
Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
