RICHLAND, Wash.-
UPDATE. MARCH 15. 8:30 a.m.
According to the DOT SR 240 is now reopened for westbound traffic.
MARCH 15. 6:14 a.m.
Westbound traffic on SR 240 is currently blocked at milepost 26.9 near Kingsgate Way in Richland due to a crash.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened between two westbound cars when one car stopped for traffic and the other hit it.
The driver of the car that hit the stopped car, a 41-year-old Kennewick woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries. The driver of the car that was hit, a 51-year-old Kennewick man, was uninjured.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation there is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes and should expect delays.
