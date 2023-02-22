SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
According to the Washington Department of Transportation SR 241 north of Sunnyside is reopened after being closed for most of the day and all night on February 23, due to snowy conditions and crashes.
The WSDOT has updated that SR 241 will stay closed overnight due to poor visibility and more forecasted winds.
FEBRUARY 22, 2023 7:13 a.m.
SR 241 is currently closed in both directions north of Sunnyside due to snow in the area and multiple crashes.
According to the Department of Transportation the closure extends from milepost 12 three miles north of Sunnyside to milepost 25 at the junction of SR 241 and SR 24.
