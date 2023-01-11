SELAH, Wash.—
UPDATE. 1-12-23
SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is reopened.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WADOT) state geotechnical engineers say there is no risk of additional rockfall.
1-11-23
Washington Department of Transportation closes both directions of SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area.
At this time, the road is only open to local traffic.
All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg.
WSDOT says there's not estimated time when the road may reopen.
Remember to check WSDOT's website for continuous updates on road conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.