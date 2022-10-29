UPDATE 3 P.M. 10/29 - Two Sunnyside police officers were involved in a shoot out with a suspect around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to the Commander of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, Lt. Stace McKinley, two officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
When officers got to the scene, they made contact with a suspect holding a handgun. The person fired multiple shots at the officers, who returned fired.
No officers were injured but the suspect was shot in the hand. The suspect was treated for their injury at the local hospital and is expected to be okay.
YVSIU is investigating the case and will give the results of their investigation to the prosecutor as required by law in use of force incidents.
The name of the officers involved are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to get in contact with Lt. McKinley at the Union Gap Police Department (509) 248-0430 or Detective Lockwood of Washington State Patrol (509) 201-0093.
NEAR SUNNYSIDE - The Sunnyside Police Department confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.
The Special Investigations Unit is taking over the case to investigate the use of force as is required by law.
This is still a developing story. We are working to put out timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
