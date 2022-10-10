SUNNYSIDE, Wash. —
UPDATE: 10-12-22
The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle.
The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
UPDATE: 11:22 p.m.
A Sunnyside police officer is expected to be OK after being shot around 8 p.m. on the 1400 block of S 8th Street.
A 44-year-old Sunnyside man is in the hospital and the only suspect police are looking at right now. SPD reports the man ran away after police were called and was found a few blocks down.
The suspect was reportedly uncooperative, leading Yakima SWAT to use bean bag rounds to detain him. Law enforcement found two handguns on him.
SPD reports no threat to the public at this time.
UPDATE: 10:09 p.m.
A suspect has been taken into custody, but there may be more involved. The officer is reportedly in stable condition, according to the Sunnyside Police Department.
October 10, 2022 8:36 p.m.
A Sunnyside Police officer was shot around S 8th Street, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen. Yakima SWAT is on the way, and no suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
