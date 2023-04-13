BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The suspect who had barricaded themselves in a residence in Finley is now out of the house and apprehended according to NonStop Local staff on scene of the situation.
The suspect reportedly surrendered to law enforcement. No injuries have been reported in the SWAT situation at this time.
The SWAT unit has now cleared a trailer in front of the residence on the 3800 block of S. 2180 PR SE where an armed suspect is barricaded and refusing to come out.
According to NonStop Local staff on scene a drone was deployed into the trailer and it was cleared by the SWAT unit.
11:23 a.m.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and the Tri-Cities regional SWAT team are currently on the scene of an incident involving an armed and barricaded suspect.
According to the BCSO the suspect arrived at a home, fired a gun and then pointed the gun at someone in the home. Other individuals left the residence, however, the suspect is refusing to leave the home.
Neighbors of the residence that SWAT is responding to tell NonStop Local that residents at the home have a history of drug problems.
River View High School is currently on a non-critical lockdown and all students will be staying inside according to school officials.
Kennewick High was also locked down for a period of time.
