UPDATE: 11:31 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has updated that the single suspect in the investigation, Manuel Adam Peralez, Jr. has been arrested after turning himself in.
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, Peralez entered the Milton-Freewater Police Department. Through the collaboration of several agencies, probable cause was established.
Peralez, a 19-year-old from Walla Walla, was arrested for second-degree murder and is currently at the Umatilla County Jail.
The 18-year-old victim was identified as Jason Samuel Warner from Milton-Freewater.
The investigation is still ongoing.
One dead after shooting in Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER - 5:49 a.m.
An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Yellow Jacket Rd. and Chuckhole Ln.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday, March 5th. Deputies responded to calls of shots fired on the 84000 block of Yellow Jacket Rd.
When they arrived, deputies confirmed an 18-year-old had been shot and taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla before they got there.
The man died shortly after arriving to the hospital.
Deputies say the 18-year-old had a confrontation with another man at the house which led to the shooting.
UCSO says there is no threat to the public at this time and are still investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
