KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri City Water Follies Board of Directors announce that the Tri-City Water Follies is back on the schedule for July 23 – 25, 2021!!
“After careful consideration of Washington State event guidelines changing and collaboration with the Cities of Kennewick, Richland and Pasco, Water Follies is a go!” declared Hector Cruz, Board President.
In an Interview with Kathy Powel, the Event Director for the Tri City Water Follies, she explains what you can expect for this years event.
Here is the breakdown:
- Hospitality tents have been eliminated. The banks will be open for the public.
- Tickets will be limited to 9,000 spectators on the Kennewick side and 9,000 on the Pasco side. In total 18,000 tickets will be available.
- Tickets will be available towards the end of June.
- Daily General Admission Tickets and VIP parking will be available.
- Tickets will also be sectioned into "zones" for the Pasco and Kennewick side.
- Venders will be limited to comply with the Governor's outdoor dining guidelines.
“Details are being ironed out, but the event will look a little different as we navigate how to comply with the State COVID guidelines” Kathy Powel, Event Director explained. “We ask race fans to be patient as we gear up for the best weekend in the Tri-Cities.”
Race fans are encouraged to go to www.waterfollies.com for updates as they become available.
“We are grateful to our sponsors and volunteers that continue to support the Tri- Cities number one Community Festival“ adds Hector Cruz. “Their commitment and dedication over the years has thrilled generations of fans”.