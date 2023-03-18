CLE ELUM, Wash. -
UPDATE 2:25 p.m.
A three car crash closed down an eastbound lane on I-90 and sent one person to Harborview Medical Center on Saturday morning.
According to a release by the Washington State Patrol, the last of the three cars was following too close as all three drove up the incline near Cle Elum on milepost 88. The third car hit the middle vehicle, pushing it into the first car.
The driver of the last car was injured and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, according to officials.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 12:13 p.m.
Drivers heading east on I-90 should expect delays as they drive near Cle Elum.
According to a tweet from Snoqualmie Pass, a crash has blocked one of the eastbound lanes near milepost 88.
Eastbound I-90 near Cle Elum down to one lane due to a collision. Expect delays.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 18, 2023
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
