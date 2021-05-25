UNION GAP, WA - Three people were inquired Wednesday afternoon after a road rage incident turned into an assault in the Rite Aid parking lot.
Yakima County Sheriff's Officers were sent to a call for an assault with a knife. The incident began when the vehicle intentionally rammed into the other vehicle. The police report says a passenger of the suspect vehicle attempted to exit the vehicle during the event and sustained injuries from the suspect's vehicle in motion.
Officers were able to arrest 19-year-old Jake Crawford for probable cause of three counts of vehicular assault and one count of assault in the second degree. The three people injured were treated at the hospital.
The charging documents have been forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office and the suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on the charges.