UPDATE (4:26 PM): Yakima Fire District 5 (Lower Valley Fire), Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Yakama Nation Police reported that there were several individuals that had been ejected from the vehicle and were not responsive.
There was a total of 7 individuals riding in the 2003 Ford Explorer type pickup. All of the male individuals involved in the collision range in age from 16 to 18. Three of which were riding in the back/open bed of the pickup.
The individuals were working at a local farm had had just gotten released for lunch. They were travelling south on Shields Rd towards Progressive Rd when the driver crested a hill and lost control of the pickup. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in this collision.
At the bottom of the grade the vehicle went off of the roadway and slid sideways and the vehicle rolled. When the vehicle rolled, the individuals were thrown from the back of the pickup. Two of the individuals that had been riding in the bed of the pickup were deceased. The 3rd individual suffered an amputated arm. He was life-flighted to Yakima Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The driver and another passenger that had been in the cab of the pickup were also injured and transported to Yakima Memorial via ambulance. One of the passengers from the cab of the pickup was ejected and deceased. He had not been wearing a seatbelt.
The collision is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit with assistance from the Washington State Patrol.
