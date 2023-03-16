Three Richland School Board members Audra Byrd, Semi Bird and Kari Williams are waiting to see if those who are gathering signatures will have enough to force a recall election.
We've been covering this story since the beginning and now there is some more drama added surrounding some snap shots of emails between Audra Byrd and Marc Nelson the principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
Byrd asked Nelson if there was a recall petition at the school's campus and if so wanted photos of the document.
Nelson emailed Byrd back and said confirmed there was a recall petition there, but would not send a photo of the recall petition.
I reached out to Byrd to find out why she wanted to know, and she sent me this statement saying:
"I never asked to see who signed the petition. I asked for a photo of the petitions' location because it is against the PDC RCWs to have political petitions on school property and it is against our REA union contract to have anything political posted on union boards in our schools. To my understanding, the REA union president has since removed these petitions."
