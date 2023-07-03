Crash causing delays, heavy traffic on I-82 near Yakima

UNION GAP, Wash. --UPDATE. 1:08 The accident has been cleared and according to the DOT traffic is moving in the area.

A crash on I-82 milepost 37 near Union Gap is causing traffic delays.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, drivers are experiencing backups and delays. 

