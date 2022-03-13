UPDATE: 3-14-22 11:15 a.m.
Pasco Police Department's special investigations unit updated that the male shot by responders has died after police's deadly force response.
The civilian identities have not yet been confirmed.
PPD is planning to release the names of the officers involved tomorrow, March 15.
PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Officers were dispatched on Sunday at about 11:40 am to an altercation between two men in the street on W Lewis and 6th Ave. It was reported one of the men was armed with a knife.
When officers arrived one male was lying on the ground with what seemed like stab wounds.
One officers rendered aid to the injured male. Unfortunately, he died of his injuries at the scene.
Two additional officers approached the armed man. The man charged at the officers several times. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and failed. This lead officers to use force, shooting the suspect, striking and stopping him.
Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect who was then transported to a nearby hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown at this time.
Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the officer involved shooting.. They are investigating the use of force incident by the Pasco Police Department.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
