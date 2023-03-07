TOPPENISH, Wash.-
UPDATE. MARCH 7. 9:15 a.m.
According to the Washington state Department of Transportation northbound lanes of US 97 are reopened for traffic after a crash temporarily closed the road.
MARCH 7. 7:30 a.m.
Northbound lanes of US 97 at Toppenish are currently closed due to a crash.
According to the Washington state Department of Transportation the crash and closure is at the SR 22 intersection and a detour is in place.
The details of the crash and if there were any injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
