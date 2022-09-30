YAKIMA, Wash. -
UPDATE: 9 p.m.
A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m.
Boyle said police are being told two conflicting sides of the story; one from the victim, one from a man now in custody.
The 42-year-old gunshot victim said a man and a woman were fighting, so he went to break it up. He says the man shot him in response.
At the scene, Boyle reports a suspected shooter was taken into custody. He says the 42-year-old caused a scene, so he shot him. This suspect is in his early 20s and reportedly cooperating with police.
Boyle says YPD is investigating and will likely be cleared from the area by 9:30 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 8:46 p.m.
One person was shot around the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, according to Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they are alive. Avoid the area as police respond.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
