PASCO -
The identity of the victim of a deadly stabbing in Pasco last Sunday, March 13 has been released following next of kin notification.
Pasco Police Department responded to a fight before noon that Sunday on W Lewis and 6th Avenue. Police reportedly arrived to find two men, one armed with a knife, the other suffering stab wounds.
While some officers attempted to de-escalate the armed man, identified later as Gabriel Artz from Pasco, others attempted to provide aid to the man with stab wounds. He died on scene due to his injuries and was identified as 42-year-old Miguel Cortez-Palafox, also from Pasco.
Officers used deadly force on Artz, who died at the hospital.
