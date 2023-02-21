GRANDVIEW, Wash. —
UPDATE 6:34 P.M.
The name of the man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on February 17 has been released.
Twenty-nine year old Luis A. Birrueta died from gunshot wounds at the scene, according to a press release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigation's Unit.
The release says Birrueta was a resident of Grandview.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting on February 17.
YCSO was assisting the Grandview Police Department at the scene of a reported disturbance on Avenue J. A man was reportedly naked with a gun, according to police reports. The man had reportedly shot his gun multiple times after law enforcement had arrived, but it is unclear what he was shooting at. Officers had been on scene for around 45 minutes when the man and an officer both fired shots, based on police radio call notes. It has not been clarified who shot first.
It was discovered that a YCSO deputy shot the man, who eventually died from his injuries. He was a 29-year-old from Grandview whose identity has not been released. The deputy was John Duggan, who has been with YCSO since 2014. YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort reports that Duggan has had 12 total years of experience in law enforcement.
In following department policy, Duggan was placed on administrative leave and will undergo administrative investigation, according to Schilperoort. The incident is being investigated by the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit.
