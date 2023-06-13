UMATILLA, Ore.- UPDATE 6:24 a.m. The Hat Rock fire that started in Oregon moved into Washington around 8 p.m. on June 13 is now contained in Walla Walla County. Crews continue to fight the fire in Oregon.
According to TripCheck US-730 is reopened for traffic.
State Fire resources were mobilized to fight the fire near Touchet around 10:15 p.m. according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.
Walla Walla Fire Districts 4 and 6, College Place Fire and Walla Walla Fire all responded to the fire. According to Rusty Watt with Walla Walla Fire District 6 the fire burned about 1,200 acres. No structures were damaged in the fire.
UPDATE 9:28 p.m. The Oregon State Fire Marshal activated six task forces to address the Hat Rock and Mount Hebron Fires.
Governor Tina Kotek has declared a conflagration, or a large fire threatening human or animal lives and property.
Residents of the Hat Rock RV Park can return home but are warned of possible hot spots throughout the night.
UPDATE 7:27 p.m. Level 3 evacuations have been activated for homes near Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is going door-to-door telling residents to leave.
Temporary shelter for those in need has been set up at 1705 East Airport Road in Hermiston.
UPDATE: 5:55 P.M. The fire has reached 10,000 acres in the Juniper Canyon.
Aircrafts from the Fish and Wildlife Service have been cancelled because of wind speed and visibility. The K-MAX helicopter has also been grounded.
The Walla Walla Fire Department has been called in to provide aid.
UPDATE 5:00 p.m. Residents in the Hat Rock area are allowed to return home after evacuating.
People can return at their discretion but are asked to remain cautious and ready as conditions can change.
UPDATE 4:17 P.M. The fire has reached 3,000 acres and is in Juniper Canyon. It is now heading towards the Washington state border.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 is now naming the fire the Hat Rock Fire.
UPDATE 3:25 p.m. The fire has now spread to 2,000 acres as wind speeds are averaging 12 miles per hour. Crews say it is now heading east towards Juniper Canyon.
UPDATE 2:46 p.m. Crews report the fire has burned roughly 1,200 acres, as of 2:30 p.m. A La Grande K-MAX helicopter is on the way to help with containment.
Firefighters have been dealing with the gusty winds and low humidity with the Red Flag Warning for the Lower Columbia River Basin.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 1:20 p.m.
Highway 730 is currently closed from highway 207 to US 12 in Wallula junction due to a large brush fire.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to the fire around 11 a.m. and Hat Rock State Park is now under a Level 2 evacuation, meaning people should have GO bags in their vehicles.
Fire crews from Boardman, Irrigon, Echo and Umatilla Rural Fire Protection are all responding to the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.