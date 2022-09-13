KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 9:22 p.m.
The standoff around Clearwater Bay apartments followed a "top offender round-up," according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel, looking for suspects that "cause constant crime in the area." A detective recognized a wanted suspect around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue around 6:18 p.m. The 26-year-old male had felony warrants in and out of the state and current charges for felony assault with a gun, according to Kiel, so officers on scene called for additional resources.
One officer with KPD tried to approach the suspect, but he ran away. The officer chased after him; he shot at the officer multiple times, according to Kiel. When the officer shot back, the man ran into a nearby apartment. Kiel reports the officer was not hurt in the exchange.
KPD does not think he knew the people who lived there, as they ran out and called police. The apartment was then contained by KPD until backup arrived.
Numerous agencies, including the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team, responded as backup. They negotiated with the suspect until eventually taking him unto custody around 8:35 p.m., according to Kiel. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Kiel was not positive if the 26-year-old was on the list of top offenders.
The Special Investigations Unit will be investigating the incident.
SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 6:51 p.m.
A heavy police presence has been confirmed around Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street. SWAT is on scene along with Richland, Kennewick and Pasco police departments.
Westbound Clearwater is closed from Edison to Irving Place, with no estimated time for reopening. Drivers can only head South on Edison around Clearwater.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
