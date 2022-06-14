WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Water Management in Walla Walla stopped diverting water from Mill Creek to Bennington Lake at 5:45 a.m. on June 14 as water flows receded. Water was diverted to prevent flooding and control water flows in the city, which are reported between 1,400 and 1,700 cubic feet per second.
Steps were also taken to control water flows at Yellowhawk Creek, which had been fed by local runoff, Russell Creek and Cottonwood Creek.
Bennington Lake will hold the diverted water until Russell Creek and Cottonwood Creek flows are more normal. The lake is still showing levels ten feet above allowed recreation levels, remaining unsafe for visitors.
The water will likely stay in the lake for the next 48 hours, depending on the flow levels of the creeks. When it is safe, the water will be released and the lake will be reopened for recreation.
