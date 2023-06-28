WHITE SWAN, Wash.-UPDATE. 12:30 p.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5 the brush fire is now contained and crews will remain on scene mopping up and preventing flare ups.
JUNE 28. 11:25 a.m.
A large brush fire is currently burning along Fort Simcoe Rd. between Signal Pk. and Wesley Rd.
Yakima County Fire District #5 crews are on the scene of the fire and people are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.