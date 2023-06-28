Brush fire in White Swan

WHITE SWAN, Wash.-UPDATE. 12:30 p.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5 the brush fire is now contained and crews will remain on scene mopping up and preventing flare ups.

JUNE 28. 11:25 a.m.

A large brush fire is currently burning along Fort Simcoe Rd. between Signal Pk. and Wesley Rd.

Yakima County Fire District #5 crews are on the scene of the fire and people are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.

