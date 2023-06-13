UMATILLA, Ore.- UPDATE 3:25 p.m. The fire has now spread to 2,000 acres as wind speeds are averaging 12 miles per hour. Crews say it is now heading east towards Juniper Canyon.
UPDATE 2:46 p.m. Crews report the fire has burned roughly 1,200 acres, as of 2:30 p.m. A La Grande K-MAX helicopter is on the way to help with containment.
Firefighters have been dealing with the gusty winds and low humidity with the Red Flag Warning for the Lower Columbia River Basin.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 1:20 p.m.
Highway 730 is currently closed from highway 207 to US 12 in Wallula junction due to a large brush fire.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to the fire around 11 a.m. and Hat Rock State Park is now under a Level 2 evacuation, meaning people should have GO bags in their vehicles.
Fire crews from Boardman, Irrigon, Echo and Umatilla Rural Fire Protection are all responding to the fire.
